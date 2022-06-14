RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football  >  black-stars

Nationality-switching players to be announced next week – Otto Addo

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana coach Otto Addo has said that the Europe-born players who have decided to play for Ghana will be announced by next week.

According to the Black Stars boss, all new additions must be ready to play in the September international window.

It’s an open secret that we have talked to a lot of players and I think latest by next week, we would know who would like to join us,” Otto Addo said, as quoted by Citisportsonline.

“Surely, we would have to be very fast now because we have set a limit, if someone wants to join us he must be ready for the September window and for that we will need answers now.

“Hopefully we will know more by next week and we will see if we can get one or two players to try out during the September international break.”

Chris Hughton with Otto Addo and George Boateng
Meanwhile, Ghana has been rewarded with an amount of $50,000 for finishing third in the 2022 Kirin Cup in Japan.

The Black Stars finished third in the four-nation tournament after beating Chile 3-1 on penalties following a goalless draw in regulation time on Tuesday.

Otto Addo’s side ended the game with nine men, but still managed to hold their own against their South American opponents.

The Black Stars had suffered a 4-1 defeat to Japan in their opening game of the 2022 Kirin Cup last Friday.

Meanwhile, the hosts also lost 3-0 to Tunisia in the final, with the North African side emerging champions of the tournament.

Tunisia walked away with a sum of $250,000 for winning the tournament while the Black Stars were also rewarded with $50,000 for finishing third.

Emmanuel Ayamga

