Nationality-switching players to be announced next week – Otto Addo

“It’s an open secret that we have talked to a lot of players and I think latest by next week, we would know who would like to join us,” Otto Addo said, as quoted by Citisportsonline.

“Surely, we would have to be very fast now because we have set a limit, if someone wants to join us he must be ready for the September window and for that we will need answers now.

“Hopefully we will know more by next week and we will see if we can get one or two players to try out during the September international break.”

Pulse Ghana

Meanwhile, Ghana has been rewarded with an amount of $50,000 for finishing third in the 2022 Kirin Cup in Japan.

The Black Stars finished third in the four-nation tournament after beating Chile 3-1 on penalties following a goalless draw in regulation time on Tuesday.

Otto Addo’s side ended the game with nine men, but still managed to hold their own against their South American opponents.

The Black Stars had suffered a 4-1 defeat to Japan in their opening game of the 2022 Kirin Cup last Friday.

Meanwhile, the hosts also lost 3-0 to Tunisia in the final, with the North African side emerging champions of the tournament.