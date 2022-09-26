Richarlison: Brazil star says Ghana has a good team despite heavy defeat

An early goal from Marquinhos set Brazil on their way to victory, with Richarlison adding two more in a first-half blitz.

Addressing the media in the aftermath of the game, the Tottenham Hotspur forward said Ghana has a good team despite their heavy defeat.

“Good game, I think Ghana has a big team and today Brazil did well but Ghana has a good team," Richarlison said.

Meanwhile, Ghana coach Otto Addo has blamed himself partly for the humiliating defeat the team suffered at the hands of Brazil in France.

According to him, the problems of the team on the night started with him due to his selections.

“I made mistakes, learnt a lot more about my players. Picking the next 11 will depend on performance in the next game.”

The Black Stars played on the back foot for large spells, with their disappointing first-half performance ultimately costing them.

Addo decided to stick with the old guard, as none of the new players in the team was given the nod against the Selecao.

Jojo Wollacott started in between the sticks, while Denis Odoi, Alexander Djiku, Daniel Amartey and Baba Rahman formed the defensive quartet.

In-form Ajax star Mohammed Kudus was supposed to partner Thomas Partey in midfield, but the Arsenal anchorman suffered an injury during the warm-up, which ruled him out of the game.

Baba Iddrisu, therefore, replaced Partey in the starting line-up, while Jordan Ayew and Kamaldeen Sulemana played as Ghana’s right and left wingers, respectively.