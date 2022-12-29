ADVERTISEMENT
Breaking: Brazil legend Pele dies at age 82

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ex-Brazil international and legendary football icon Edson Arantes do Nascimento, popularly referred to as Pele, has passed away.

He died on Thursday January 29, 2022, at the age of 83 following a long battle with colon cancer.

Pele, who won three World Cups with the Selecao, has been battling colon cancer for some years now.

Some weeks ago, reports emerged that he had been moved to end-of-life care, although his doctors later declared him stable.

His agent has, however, now confirmed his demise, with tributes pouring in from far and near as the football world mourns Pele’s passing.

Former England striker Michael Owen tweeted: “A sad day for football around the world. Brazilian legend and three times World Cup winner Pele has passed away at the age of 82. Rest in peace Edson Arantes do Nascimento.”

Premier League club West Ham United also wrote: “Rest in peace, Pelé. A true footballing legend.”

Meanwhile, Gary Lineker posted: “Pele has died. The most divine of footballers and joyous of men. He played a game only a few chosen ones have come close to. 3 times he lifted the most coveted gold trophy in that beautiful yellow shirt. He may have left us but he’ll always have footballing immortality. RIP Pele.”

Pele revolutionised football in his prime and is widely regarded as one of the greatest to ever play football.

