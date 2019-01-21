Boateng has scored five goals in 15 appearances for Sassuolo, who he joined in the summer, and has previous experience in La Liga where he was more prolific.

In the 2016/17 season he scored 10 goals in the Spanish top tier playing for Las Palmas, although it still seems like an odd move for the Catalan giants.

Barca are in need of attacking reinforcements following Munir El Haddadi’s departure to Sevilla earlier this month and have been linked to a number of strikers including Alvaro Morata, Fernando Llorente and Carlos Vela.

However, the latest report suggests it will be the Ghanaian international who they will turn to in order to bolster their forward options.

