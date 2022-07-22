Evelyn Badu scoops Young Player and Inter-Club Player of the Year at CAF Awards

The 19-year-old beat her competitors to scoop both the Young Player and Inter-Club Player of the Year awards.
Black Princesses star Evelyn Badu was one of the biggest winners at the 2022 CAF Awards after bagging two awards on the night.
Badu, who currently plies her trade at Norwegian club Avaldsnes IL, enjoyed massive success with Hasaacas Ladies in the year under review.
She played a key role as the Ghana Women’s Premier League giants won an unprecedented five trophies in the year under review.
The attacking midfielder also starred in the maiden edition of the CAF Women’s Champions League, where Hasaacas finished as runners-up.
Badu was the top scorer in the 2021 CAF Women’s Champions League and was also named player of the tournament.
These achievements put her above her competitors in the two categories that she was nominated in.
She beat Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Andile Dlamini and South Africa defender Bambanani Mbanie to the Inter-Club Player of the Year award.
Badu also beat off competition from former Hasaacas teammate Doris Boaduwaa and Morocco’s Yasmine Zouhir to win the Young Player of the Year Award.
Meanwhile, it has been a week to remember for the teenager, who was also named captain of the Black Princesses earlier on Thursday.
