Evelyn Badu scoops Young Player and Inter-Club Player of the Year at CAF Awards

Badu, who currently plies her trade at Norwegian club Avaldsnes IL, enjoyed massive success with Hasaacas Ladies in the year under review.

She played a key role as the Ghana Women’s Premier League giants won an unprecedented five trophies in the year under review.

The attacking midfielder also starred in the maiden edition of the CAF Women’s Champions League, where Hasaacas finished as runners-up.

Badu was the top scorer in the 2021 CAF Women’s Champions League and was also named player of the tournament.

These achievements put her above her competitors in the two categories that she was nominated in.

She beat Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Andile Dlamini and South Africa defender Bambanani Mbanie to the Inter-Club Player of the Year award.

Badu also beat off competition from former Hasaacas teammate Doris Boaduwaa and Morocco’s Yasmine Zouhir to win the Young Player of the Year Award.