The Black Stars will come face to face against Sudan on November 13, 2020 at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

However, the game is likely to be played without spectators after the Confederation of African Football instructed all member associations to play the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations AFCON qualifiers behind closed doors.

"According to CAF's COVID-19 protocol, all matches must be played behind closed doors, without spectators".

But the Ghana Football Association can write to CAF for approval to let in spectators.

"However, if the government of the host Association wants spectators to be present, then the Association in question will need to obtain CAF's approval", the statement indicated.

It should be noted that the President of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo had earlier given the green light for supporters to be allowed into the various stadia when the various domestic leagues kick-off, but indicated that only 25% of the stadium capacity should be filled.

As a result of that the Ghana Football Association is likely to write to CAF for approval to admit spectators into the Cape Coast Stadium when Black Stars host Sudan.

Ghana will host their opponent on Saturday 13th November, 2020, before they jet off to the Sudanese capital of Khartoum for the reverse fixture on Thursday 12th November, 2020.

Ghana have already taken the lead in Group C of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualification tournament, having defeated South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe 2-0 and 0-1, respectively to amass six points

Second in the group are South Africa with three points, followed by Sudan who are also on three points but separated from the latter as a result of inferior head to head.

Sudan whipped Sao Tome and Principe by four goals to nil and lost 2-0 against South Africa.

Ghana have qualified for every single Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) since 2008 and are in pole position to secure another ticket to the continent’s showpiece.

However, they have failed to win the Africa Cup of Nations, after clinching it in 1982, despite playing in three different final from 1984 to date- lost in 1992 and 2015 on penalties against Ivory Coast and suffered a 1-0 loss to Egypt in 2010.

The tournament is scheduled to be hosted by Cameroon. The tournament was originally scheduled to be played in June and July 2021, but the CAF announced on 15 January 2020 that due to unfavourable climatic conditions during this period, the tournament would take place between 9 January and 6 February 2021. On 30 June 2020, CAF moved the tournament for the third time to January 2022 following the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.