Qatar 2022: Hakim Ziyech could lead Morocco to the knockout rounds Canada vs Morocco; Preview

Morocco on the other hand have a golden chance to become another African country in the knockouts,The Atlas joining the Teranga Lions on the mountain top, a win or draw against Canada all but ensures that.

Canada vs Morocco Head-to-Head

This is the first competitive meeting between both countries, however, they met in a friendly back in 2016, and the outcome was a very one-sided 4-0 win for Morocco

Canada vs Morocco Match form

Canada have lost both of their games in the World Cup so far, conceding five and scoring one, Morocco their opponent drew their first game against Morocco, and against really big odds, beat Belgium in their second group game.

Players to watch

Hakim Ziyech rolled back the years, reminding us how he used to play at Ajax, dropping a kind of performance that puts you in consideration for the Golden Ball award against Belgium, The Moroccan Wizard could find the Canadian defenders more gullible to his spells.

After missing a penalty in the first game, Alphonso Davies thought he had made up for it after opening the scoreline against Croatia, a start of something good for his nation in the tournament I am sure he thought, before everything came down crumbling upon a Kramaric led battering ram. With nothing but pride to play for, Daview might just turn up with a national pride sized chip on his shoulder.

Walid Regragui, Moroccan coach on beating Belgium and playing Canada

"Today we have achieved nothing," Regragui said after the game.

"I know everyone is delighted but I know football and you need to respect the game. I want everybody to be happy now but we need to recover quickly and get back to work. Canada will be a hard team to play and we have to respect them.

"We have to keep fighting, we want to get past this round and go to the next level. We played against one of the best teams in the world with big players, but we know that if you don’t give 100 percent, it is impossible to win. With these players and these fans, anything is possible.”

Canada vs Morocco possible line-ups

Morocco possible line-up

Yaccine Bonou; Achraf Hakimi, Nayef Aguerd, Romain Saïss, Noussair Mazraoui; Azzedine Ounahi, Sofyan Amrabat, Selim Amallah; Hakim Ziyech, Youssef En-Nesyri, Sofiane Boufal

Canada possible line-up

Milan Borjan; Alistair Johnston, Steven Vitória, Kamal Miller; Richie Laryea, Atiba Hutchinson, Stephen Eustáquio, Alphonso Davies; Tajon Buchanan, Cyle Larin, Jonathan David

