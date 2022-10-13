Liverpool recorded what was their second-most convincing win in what could be regard as a terrible start to the season, with Mohamed Salah scoring the fastest hat-trick in Champions League history as trounced Rangers 7-1 at Ibrox.
Salah scores Champions League FASTEST-EVER treble, but who holds other hat-trick records?
Timed at six minutes and 12 seconds, Liverpool's Mohamed Salah came off the bench to score the fastest Champions League treble in a 7-1 victory over Rangers.
The Egyptian who failed to record a single goal when Liverpool scored this much in a single game this season - a 9-0 Premier League win over Bournemouth - came off the bench to score three second-half goals in just six minutes and 12 seconds.
This hattrick makes Salah the player to scored in the shortest possible time in a Champions League game, surpassing Bafetimbi Gomis' 8 mins hattrick in Lyon's 7-1 win over Dinamo Zagreb in 2011.
Salah's treble is timed at six minutes and 12 seconds. So far, Mike Newell still holds the record for quickest ever 'perfect' hat-trick, scoring with his left foot, right foot and head in a spell of only nine minutes.
Salah tops fastest Champions League hat-trick chart
- 7 mins - Mohamed Salah (Rangers 1-7 Liverpool, 12/10/22)
- 8 mins - Bafetimbi Gomis (Dinamo Zagreb 1-7 Lyon, 07/12/2011)
- 9 mins - Mike Newell (Blackburn 4-1 Rosenborg, 06/12/1995)
- 11 mins - Raheem Sterling (Manchester City 5-1 Atalanta, 22/10/2019)
- 11 mins - Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid 8-0 Malmo, 08/12/2015)
- 11 mins - Robert Lewandowski (Bayern 7-1 Salzburg, 08/03/22)
Messi and Ronaldo have both scored the most hat-tricks in the Champions League
- 8 - Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid 7, Juventus 1)
- 6 Robert Lewandowski (Dortmund 1, Bayern Munich 4, Barcelona 1)
- 4 - Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)
- 3 - Filippo Inzaghi (Juventus 2, AC Milan 1), Mario Gomez (Bayern Munich), Luiz Adriano (Shakhtar Donetsk), Neymar (Barcelona 1, Paris Saint-Germain 2)
Ronaldo has scored the most hat-tricks in one Champions League season
- 3 - Cristiano Ronaldo (2015/16)
- 2 - Karim Benzema (2021/22)
- 2 - Robert Lewandowski (2021/22)
- 2 - Cristiano Ronaldo (2016/17)
- 2 - Lionel Messi (2011/12, 2016/17)
- 2 - Luiz Adriano (2014/15)
- 2 - Mario Gomez (2011/12)
At 18 years and 113 days, Raul Gonzalez is the youngest player to score a Champions League hat-trick. He scored a treble in Real Madrid's 6-1 win over Ferencvaros in October 1995.
Meanwhile, Karim Benzema is the oldest player to score a Champions League hat-trick. At 34 years and 108 days, Benzema scored three for Real Madrid in a 3-1 away victory at Chelsea in April 2022.
Players to have scored a hat-tricks on their Champions League debut
- Marco van Basten (AC Milan 4-0 IFK Goteborg, 25/11/1992)
- Faustino Asprilla (Newcastle United 3-2 Barcelona, 17/09/1997)
- Yakubu Aiyegbeni (Maccabi Haifa 3-0 Olympiacos, 24/09/2002)
- Wayne Rooney (Manchester United 6-2 Fenerbahce, 28/09/2004)
- Vincenzo Iaquinta (Udinese 3-0 Panathinaikos, 14/09/2004)
- Grafite (Wolfsburg 3-1 CSKA Moskva, 15/09/2009)
- Yacine Brahimi (FC Porto 6-0 BATE Borisov, 17/09/2014)
- Erling Haaland (RB Salzburg 6-2 Genk, 17/09/2019)
- Mislav Orsic (Dinamo 4-0 Atalanta, 18/09/2019)
- Sebastien Haller (Sporting Lisbon 1-5 Ajax, 15/9/2021)