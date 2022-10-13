Salah scores Champions League FASTEST-EVER treble, but who holds other hat-trick records?

The Egyptian who failed to record a single goal when Liverpool scored this much in a single game this season - a 9-0 Premier League win over Bournemouth - came off the bench to score three second-half goals in just six minutes and 12 seconds.

This hattrick makes Salah the player to scored in the shortest possible time in a Champions League game, surpassing Bafetimbi Gomis' 8 mins hattrick in Lyon's 7-1 win over Dinamo Zagreb in 2011.

Salah's treble is timed at six minutes and 12 seconds. So far, Mike Newell still holds the record for quickest ever 'perfect' hat-trick, scoring with his left foot, right foot and head in a spell of only nine minutes.

Salah tops fastest Champions League hat-trick chart

7 mins - Mohamed Salah (Rangers 1-7 Liverpool, 12/10/22) 8 mins - Bafetimbi Gomis (Dinamo Zagreb 1-7 Lyon, 07/12/2011) 9 mins - Mike Newell (Blackburn 4-1 Rosenborg, 06/12/1995) 11 mins - Raheem Sterling (Manchester City 5-1 Atalanta, 22/10/2019) 11 mins - Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid 8-0 Malmo, 08/12/2015) 11 mins - Robert Lewandowski (Bayern 7-1 Salzburg, 08/03/22)

Messi and Ronaldo have both scored the most hat-tricks in the Champions League

8 - Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid 7, Juventus 1) 6 Robert Lewandowski (Dortmund 1, Bayern Munich 4, Barcelona 1) 4 - Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) 3 - Filippo Inzaghi (Juventus 2, AC Milan 1), Mario Gomez (Bayern Munich), Luiz Adriano (Shakhtar Donetsk), Neymar (Barcelona 1, Paris Saint-Germain 2)

Ronaldo has scored the most hat-tricks in one Champions League season

3 - Cristiano Ronaldo (2015/16)

2 - Karim Benzema (2021/22)

2 - Robert Lewandowski (2021/22)

2 - Cristiano Ronaldo (2016/17)

2 - Lionel Messi (2011/12, 2016/17)

2 - Luiz Adriano (2014/15)

2 - Mario Gomez (2011/12)

At 18 years and 113 days, Raul Gonzalez is the youngest player to score a Champions League hat-trick. He scored a treble in Real Madrid's 6-1 win over Ferencvaros in October 1995.

Meanwhile, Karim Benzema is the oldest player to score a Champions League hat-trick. At 34 years and 108 days, Benzema scored three for Real Madrid in a 3-1 away victory at Chelsea in April 2022.

Players to have scored a hat-tricks on their Champions League debut