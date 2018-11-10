Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Football Chelsea's Barkley fears hostile reception against Everton

Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley is braced for a hostile reception when his old club Everton visit Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Chelsea's Ross Barkley is braced for a rough ride from his former club Everton play

Chelsea's Ross Barkley is braced for a rough ride from his former club Everton

(AFP)

Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley is braced for a hostile reception when his old club Everton visit Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Barkley left Everton to join Chelsea in January after 13 years at Goodison Park and this weekend faces the Toffees for the first time since that controversial move.

The 24-year-old did not play for Everton in the last seven months of his time on Merseyside due to a hamstring problem and eventually moved to Chelsea in a cut-price £15 million ($19 million) deal.

With his contract winding down, Barkley had initially been linked with Tottenham before the Chelsea switch and his desire to further his career away from Everton, combined with the protracted nature of the transfer, soured his time with Toffees fans.

Barkley expects those Everton supporters to make their feelings known when he comes face to face with them in west London, but although he admits it will be a "strange" experience he is determined not to be intimidated.

"I don't think the reception will be the best," Barkley told the Evening Standard.

"I'm not nervous, I'm excited to play against my former club and team-mates. I understand how some of them play, so that could be an advantage for me.

"On the day I might get a few nerves as it will feel a bit strange. I'm looking forward to catching up with some of the staff there who I used to get on really well with."

After struggling to break into the Chelsea team under previous boss Antonio Conte last season, Barkley has impressed new manager Maurizio Sarri.

The England international has become a regular under Sarri, scoring three goals in his last five Chelsea appearances.

"I was approaching 25 and I felt looking back I could have improved a lot more (at Everton)," Barkley said.

"At Chelsea I knew I'd improve a lot quicker around better players, world-class players."

Giroud keeps the faith

Sarri must decide whether to use Alvaro Morata up front after the Spain forward's brace in last weekend's 3-1 win over Crystal Palace.

The Italian described Morata as "fragile" after some diffident performances this term and Sarri could keep faith with Olivier Giroud, who ended a six-month barren streak with the decisive strike in Chelsea's 1-0 Europa League win at BATE Borisov on Thursday.

France striker Giroud quipped he contemplated seeking religious help, prior to ending a run of 794 minutes without a Chelsea goal.

"It's true I've been looking forward to it. I kept working hard in training, kept the faith. I always score goals," Giroud said.

"At the end of the day it has to come back. I didn't know when, but I'm glad.

"I'm happy for the team and for myself I hope I will have the opportunity to score more.

"I was thinking shall I see a priest or something like that? No, I'm joking."

Sarri was not satisfied with Chelsea's lethargic performance at BATE, despite sealing qualification for the knockout stages with two matches to spare, and is likely to restore rested defenders David Luiz, Antonio Rudiger and Marcos Alonso.

Chelsea sit second in the Premier League two points behind leaders Manchester City as they bid to extend their unbeaten run to 18 games in all competitions.

"Everything is not perfect, but we work on it," Giroud said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Dortmund 'keeper Buerki ruled out of Bayern clash - report Football Dortmund 'keeper Buerki ruled out of Bayern clash - report
Football: Post-match car accident mars Tunisia football celebrations Football Post-match car accident mars Tunisia football celebrations
Football: Leicester to pay heartfelt tribute to Thai owner killed in crash Football Leicester to pay heartfelt tribute to Thai owner killed in crash
Football: Mourinho fails to match up as Guardiola takes Man City streets ahead Football Mourinho fails to match up as Guardiola takes Man City streets ahead
Football: Klopp wrestles with Liverpool's midfield dilemma Football Klopp wrestles with Liverpool's midfield dilemma
Football: Gritty Torreira brings added steel to Arsenal Football Gritty Torreira brings added steel to Arsenal

Recommended Videos

Mention those behind bribe – Kweku Baako dares Nyanyakyi’s wife Mention those behind bribe – Kweku Baako dares Nyanyakyi’s wife
Court throws out Derek Boateng's suit against John Paintsil Court throws out Derek Boateng's suit against John Paintsil
Bukom Banku wears eyelashes worth GHC 1,000 Bukom Banku wears eyelashes worth GHC 1,000



Football

Esperance thrash 8 times champions Al Ahly to rule Africa
Esperance thrash 8 times champions Al Ahly to rule Africa
David McGoldrick (L, pictured June 2015) had a brilliant opportunity after just 14 minutes when the Blades were awarded a penalty
Football Blades pay penalty in Sheffield derby draw
ES Tunis's forward Saad Bguir celebrates after scoring his second goal during the CAF Champions League second leg final football match between Egypt's Al-Ahly and Tunisia's ES Tunis at the Olympic stadium in Rades on November 9, 2018.
Football Bguir unlikely star as Esperance win CAF Champions League
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola 'prefers sex to coaching'
Football Guardiola 'prefers sex to coaching'
X
Advertisement