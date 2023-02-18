‘Rest well’ – Mubarak Wakaso mourns death of best friend Christian Atsu

However, rather sadly, Atsu was confirmed dead on Saturday morning after his lifeless body was pulled out of the rubble.

Pulse Ghana

This followed days of intense search following the devastating earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria two weeks ago.

Tributes have poured in from far and near, with many expressing their condolences to the footballer’s family and loved ones.

Wakaso took to social media to mourn his best friend, saying “Rest well” accompanied by emojis of a broken heart.

Atsu was trapped under the rubble after a devastating earthquake rocked some parts of Turkey over a week ago.

The winger, who was on the books of Turkish side Hatayspor, was trapped under the rubble together with the club’s sporting director Taner Savut.