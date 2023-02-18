ADVERTISEMENT
‘Rest well’ – Mubarak Wakaso mourns death of best friend Christian Atsu

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana midfielder Mubarak Wakaso has led the tributes to his best friend Christian Atsu following the death of the footballer.

Wakaso and Atsu have been very good friends for years, with the pair often engaging in friendly banter on social media.

However, rather sadly, Atsu was confirmed dead on Saturday morning after his lifeless body was pulled out of the rubble.

This followed days of intense search following the devastating earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria two weeks ago.

Tributes have poured in from far and near, with many expressing their condolences to the footballer’s family and loved ones.

Wakaso took to social media to mourn his best friend, saying “Rest well” accompanied by emojis of a broken heart.

Atsu was trapped under the rubble after a devastating earthquake rocked some parts of Turkey over a week ago.

The winger, who was on the books of Turkish side Hatayspor, was trapped under the rubble together with the club’s sporting director Taner Savut.

Both could not be found despite days of searching. The footballer was 31 years old and is survived by a wife, Marie-Claire Rupio, and two children.

Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest.
