The match which is scheduled to kick off at 17h30(13:30GMT) is expected to be Ghana’s last training match as they prepare for the continent’s showpiece competition.

South Africa based goalkeeper Richard Ofori will start in post for the Black Stars with Andy Yiadom and Agbenyenu Lumor on the right and left back positions respectively.

Kassim Nuhu and John Boye will form the central defense pair while Kwadwo Asamoah and Thomas Partey start Saturday’s match in midfield with Christian Atsu and Thomas Agyepong on the flanks.

Jordan Ayew will start upfront for coach Kwesi Appiah’s side with captain André Ayew behind.

Both teams have agreed to play the training match behind closed doors without spectators.

The Black Stars will open their AFCON campaign against Benin on 25 June in Ismailia and four days later take on African champions Cameroon at the same venue.

Their last game will be against Guinea Bissau on 2 July 2019 in Suez.

Ghana XI vs South Africa:

Richard Ofori

Andy Yiadom

Lumor Agbeyenu

John Boye

Kassim Nuhu

Kwadwo Asamoah

Thomas Partey

Christian Atsu

Thomas Agyepong

Andre Dede Ayew

Jordan Ayew