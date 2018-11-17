Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Football Croatia lose Rakitic for England clash

Croatia midfielder Ivan Rakitic has returned to Barcelona with a hamstring strain and will miss the Nations League match against England on Sunday, the club said.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Ivan Rakitic damaged a hamstring as Croatia beat Spain in the Nations League play

Ivan Rakitic damaged a hamstring as Croatia beat Spain in the Nations League

(AFP/File)

Croatia midfielder Ivan Rakitic has returned to Barcelona with a hamstring strain and will miss the Nations League match against England on Sunday, the club said.

Rakitic suffered the injury in the World Cup finalists' 3-2 win against Spain on Thursday.

Barcelona said he had suffered "a strained hamstring in his right leg".

The club gave no timescale for his recovery but Spanish press reports said he could be out for up to three weeks which could mean he misses the Liga clash with Atletico Madrid on November 24 and a Champions League match against PSV Eindhoven four days later.

A win for Croatia over the side they beat to reach the World Cup final would take Zlatko Dalic's men to the semi-finals of the Nations League and send England down to League B.

If England win, they will win the group and progress to the finals of the new competition -- which offers the chance of qualification for Euro 2020 -- and relegate Croatia.

A draw would hand Spain first place in the group. If its goalless, Croatia would be relegated but a score draw would leave England in last place.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Dybala shines as Argentina ease past Mexico Football Dybala shines as Argentina ease past Mexico
Football: Ryobolovlev has no plans to sell Monaco, says spokesman Football Ryobolovlev has no plans to sell Monaco, says spokesman
Football: Southgate aims to end England's year to remember with Croatia revenge Football Southgate aims to end England's year to remember with Croatia revenge
Football: Loew says Germany must accept 'painful' Nations League relegation Football Loew says Germany must accept 'painful' Nations League relegation
Football: Netherlands eye Nations League finals after handing France first post-World Cup defeat Football Netherlands eye Nations League finals after handing France first post-World Cup defeat
Football: Neymar penalty punishes Uruguay in feisty friendly Football Neymar penalty punishes Uruguay in feisty friendly

Recommended Videos

Black Maidens thrash hosts Uruguay 5-0 in Women's U17 World Cup Black Maidens thrash hosts Uruguay 5-0 in Women's U17 World Cup
Mention those behind bribe – Kweku Baako dares Nyanyakyi’s wife Mention those behind bribe – Kweku Baako dares Nyanyakyi’s wife
Court throws out Derek Boateng's suit against John Paintsil Court throws out Derek Boateng's suit against John Paintsil



Football

Italian giants Roma congratulate Hearts of Oak
Italian giants Roma congratulate Hearts of Oak
Braithwaite scored a late second as Denmark downed Wales to secure promotion
Football Denmark gain Nations League promotion with Wales win
Black Maidens wallop Finland in World Cup
Black Maidens wallop Finland in World Cup
Mohamed Salah scored as Egypt beat Tunisia in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Alexandria
Football Salah snatches winner as Egypt edge Tunisia in Cup of Nations
X
Advertisement