Dede Ayew breaks Asamoah Gyan’s record; becomes the most capped Black Star ever

Ayew is now the most Ghanaian player with 110 appearances, one more than iconic former striker Asamoah Gyan (109).

He made his 100th appearance for Ghana in November 2021, scoring the only goal against South Africa in a crucial World Cup qualifying match in Cape Coast.

“It’s been an honour of a lifetime to play for my country and a blessing to be able to get 100 caps. Thanks to all players and coaches who have helped me all the way. Thanks also to the GFA and the Minister of Sports. God bless our homeland Ghana and make us Great and Strong,” said Ayew after the game.

Ayew made his debut for Ghana as a teenager in 2007 and has worked his way up to captain the four-time African champions.

The Black Stars dominated their Swiss counterpart in the friendly to send a strong warning ahead of the World Cup which kicks off this weekend.