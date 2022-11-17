RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Dede Ayew breaks Asamoah Gyan’s record; becomes the most capped Black Star ever

Evans Annang

Black Stars captain Andre ‘Dede’ Ayew etched his name in Ghana’s history books by becoming the most capped player in the national team.

The Al Sadd midfielder did this when he played in the final pre-World Cup friendly against Switzerland earlier today.

Ayew is now the most Ghanaian player with 110 appearances, one more than iconic former striker Asamoah Gyan (109).

He made his 100th appearance for Ghana in November 2021, scoring the only goal against South Africa in a crucial World Cup qualifying match in Cape Coast.

“It’s been an honour of a lifetime to play for my country and a blessing to be able to get 100 caps. Thanks to all players and coaches who have helped me all the way. Thanks also to the GFA and the Minister of Sports. God bless our homeland Ghana and make us Great and Strong,” said Ayew after the game.

Ayew made his debut for Ghana as a teenager in 2007 and has worked his way up to captain the four-time African champions.

The Black Stars dominated their Swiss counterpart in the friendly to send a strong warning ahead of the World Cup which kicks off this weekend.

Second half goals from Mohammed Salisu and Antoine Semenyo were enough as the dominant Black Stars coasted to victory.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

