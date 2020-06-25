Dr. Anthony Nsiah-Asare said government will soon announce the next phase of easing the restrictions.

Speaking to Kumasi-based Fox FM, he stated that “it is possible football resumes in September.”

All sporting activities in the country are currently grounded due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Dr Anthony Nsiah Asare

To this end, the Ghana Premier League, FA Cup and Women’s Premier League have all been suspended.

However, there have been calls from certain quarters to allow football to resume after the government eased restrictions on movements.

Dr. Nsiah-Asare said he personally agrees with those who want football activities to return within the next two months.

“The first phase will end on 31st July, and we will get to know when the next phase will begin in the course of our measures on COVID-19. But I personally agree with those who think football should be back in September,” the Presidential Advisor on Health said.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Football Association has set a June 30 deadline to communicate a final decision on the way forward for the country’s football.