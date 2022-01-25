‘Suspend participation in tournaments’ - Dr. Kofi Amoah’s 8-year plan for Ghana football

Despite winning the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) four times, the Black Stars have failed to win a major trophy in 40 years.

Ghana was again disappointing at the 2021 AFCON in Cameroon, with the team suffering a group-stage exit.

In a post on Twitter, Dr. Amoah proposed that the Ghana FA suspends participation in all tournaments with immediate effect.

He explained that the millions of dollars that would’ve been spent on such competitions should be invested in football infrastructure, pitches, training coaches, referees and player welfare programmes.

This, he said, will translate into improved player morale, well-paid coaches, high fan support, high television viewership and match attendance.

He added that the domestic league will also benefit from such an arrangement and the various national teams will return to tournaments in 2030 with a better chance of winning trophies.

Dr. Amoah’s proposal came on the back of Ghana’s humiliating group-stage elimination at the ongoing AFCON.

The Black Stars endured a poor run in the tournament following a humiliating 3-2 defeat to Comoros last Tuesday.

The result saw Ghana finish at the bottom of Group C after failing to win any of their three group matches.