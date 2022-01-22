His reactions come after the player said he's waiting to be called to the national team.
Energetic striker like Kevin-Prince Boateng must not beg to get a call-up – Stonebwoy
Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Livingstone Satekla, popularly known as Stonebwoy has stated that Kevin-Prince Boateng must not beg to be recalled to the senior national team.
Kevin-Prince Boateng is currently playing for Hertha BSC in the Bundesliga league in Germany.
He was part of the team that represented Ghana at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa and also earned a call-up to play for Ghana at the 2014 World Cup hosted in Brazil.
He has been showing interest in playing for Ghana but he has not been called to play for the national team after the 2014 World Cup.
Following the abysmal performance of the Black Stars at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon, Kevin said he deserves a call-up to get the 3 points for Ghana.
Stonebwoy commenting on the post of Kevin-Prince Boateng on Twitter said he must not beg to get a call-up to play.
He wrote: "PURE KWRAAAAAH correct energetic striker like this must not beg to be called.."
