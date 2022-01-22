Energetic striker like Kevin-Prince Boateng must not beg to get a call-up – Stonebwoy

Kevin-Prince Boateng is currently playing for Hertha BSC in the Bundesliga league in Germany.

He was part of the team that represented Ghana at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa and also earned a call-up to play for Ghana at the 2014 World Cup hosted in Brazil.

He has been showing interest in playing for Ghana but he has not been called to play for the national team after the 2014 World Cup.

Stonebwoy Pulse Ghana

Following the abysmal performance of the Black Stars at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon, Kevin said he deserves a call-up to get the 3 points for Ghana.

Stonebwoy commenting on the post of Kevin-Prince Boateng on Twitter said he must not beg to get a call-up to play.