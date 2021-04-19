European Super League: Who's saying what

"The clubs concerned will be banned from playing in any other competition at domestic, European or world level, and their players could be denied the opportunity to represent their national teams."

-- UEFA threatened to ban teams from other European competitions.

"Fans of any club in England and across Europe can currently dream that their team may climb to the top and play against the best. We believe that the concept of a European Super League would destroy this dream."

-- English Premier League

"I'm disgusted. It's an absolute disgrace. We have to wrestle back power from the clubs at the top of this league and that includes my club."

-- Former Manchester United captain Gary Neville

"We, the coaches, are ready to coach the clubs. I have no doubt that the club will make the best decision for what is best for the future of the club."

-- Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone

"In light of today's reports on the subject of a so-called breakaway league, ECA as the body representing 246 leading clubs across Europe reiterates its stated commitment to working on developing the UEFA Club Competitions (UCCs) model with UEFA for the cycle beginning 2024 and that a 'closed super league model' to which media articles refer would be strongly opposed by ECA."

-- European Club Association (ECA)

"Plans for a European Super League would be very damaging for football and we support football authorities in taking action. They would strike at the heart of the domestic game, and will concern fans across the country.

"The clubs involved must answer to their fans and the wider footballing community before taking any further steps."

-- UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson

"The President of the Republic (Emmanuel Macron) welcomes the position of French clubs to refuse to participate in a European football Super League project threatening the principle of solidarity and sporting merit.

-- France's Elysees Palace to AFP

"For me it's absolutely unacceptable what is going on behind the scenes. Nobody wants it –- not even the fans of the clubs who want to go there want it."

-- Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl