RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Ex-Black Stars player who’s slept with 400+ women explains why he resorted to alcoholism(video)

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah

Paa Joe Kumah has recounted how some members of his family caused his downfall.

Ex-Black Stars player who’s slept with 400+ women explains why he resorted to alcoholism(video)
Ex-Black Stars player who’s slept with 400+ women explains why he resorted to alcoholism(video)

According to the former Black Stars and Great Olympics striker, one of the said family members later confessed to being behind the devastating leg injury that he suffered.

Recommended articles

He disclosed in an interview with SVTV Africa that frustration resulting from the situations he went through made him resort to alcoholism.

“Yes, the drinking was because of frustration. Because if someone confesses that he or she is the one that caused your leg injury or caused this. So I might even want to do him or her something. I'm a human being too. But I did not,” he revealed.

Paa Joe is a retired footballer who played actively for Great Olympics. He was also called to the Black Stars alongside Asamoah Gyan and others in the mid-2000s.

READ ALSO: Fire service officer drowns & dies while rescuing 3 men from a well

Former Black Stars Player Reveals He Has Been With Over 400 Ladies + He Was Frustrated After And ...

He went further to talk about how the very people who claimed to have caused his downfall are now yearning to draw closer to him again after things have normalised.

“Now things have gone back to how they are supposed to be and they want to come back. But I've learned a lesson from it.”

Aside from the troubles he claimed to have suffered at the hands of family members, Paa Joe Kumah mentioned how his own womanizing too played a part in his predicaments.

He disclosed that he has dated not less than four hundred women.

I'm the aggressive type, I don't really chase people around- Hans Nunoo Sarpei | Pulse Uncut

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Cristiano Ronaldo’s former Manchester United teammate now sells milk

Cristiano Ronaldo’s former Manchester United teammate now sells milk

‘Woah!’: England legend Gary Lineker impressed with Mizak Asante’s incredible solo goal

‘Woah!’: England legend Gary Lineker impressed with Mizak Asante’s incredible solo goal

Actress goes berserk after Cristiano Ronaldo viewed her Instagram story

Actress goes berserk after Cristiano Ronaldo viewed her Instagram story

Black Stars: Meet the Champions League participants who are not in Milo’s squad

Black Stars: Meet the Champions League participants who are not in Milo’s squad