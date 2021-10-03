Ex-Black Stars player who’s slept with 400+ women explains why he resorted to alcoholism(video)

He disclosed in an interview with SVTV Africa that frustration resulting from the situations he went through made him resort to alcoholism.

“Yes, the drinking was because of frustration. Because if someone confesses that he or she is the one that caused your leg injury or caused this. So I might even want to do him or her something. I'm a human being too. But I did not,” he revealed.

Paa Joe is a retired footballer who played actively for Great Olympics. He was also called to the Black Stars alongside Asamoah Gyan and others in the mid-2000s.

He went further to talk about how the very people who claimed to have caused his downfall are now yearning to draw closer to him again after things have normalised.

“Now things have gone back to how they are supposed to be and they want to come back. But I've learned a lesson from it.”

Aside from the troubles he claimed to have suffered at the hands of family members, Paa Joe Kumah mentioned how his own womanizing too played a part in his predicaments.