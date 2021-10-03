Fire service officer drowns & dies while rescuing 3 men from a well (videos)

According to Citinewsroom.com, the sad incident occurred at Gomoa Obuasi in the Central Region.
Fire service officer drowns & dies while rescuing 3 men from a well
A fire officer with the Agona Swedru Fire Service in the Central Region has died while attempting to rescue three men from a well in which they were drowning.
The report identified the deceased officer as Assistant Station Officer Joseph Aidoo.
It is reported that the Fire Service was called to rescue the three persons who were working on the well before they mistakenly fell inside.
Officer Joseph Aidoo who was part of the team deployed to the scene attempted to save the trapped victims but ended up drowning and dying.
The three persons were later removed from the well and are receiving treatment at the Agona Swedru Hospital, the citinewsroom.com report said.
It added that the incident has left the deceased officer’s family in a state of grief.
Meanwhile, the District Chief Executive for Gomoa Central, Benjamin Kojo Otoo visited the bereaved family to commiserate with them.
He promised that his assembly will collaborate with the Member of Parliament for the area to give the officer a befitting burial.
