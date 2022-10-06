‘It’s not fair’ – Fans start petition to ban Haaland from football for being too good

The 22-year-old has impressively scored 14 goals in just eight Premier League matches this season as he leads the top scorers’ chart.

He is also the leading scorer in the UEFA Champions League, having netted five times in three group-stage matches thus far.

In light of his blistering start to the season, some rival fans have started a petition to have him stopped from terrorising opponents.

One of the petitions is titled "Get Erling Haaland banned from Association Football because it's just not fair” and has been signed by thousands of fans.

The petition’s summary reads: "It's just simply not fair. We can make a change. Now is the time for us people to act. This robot should not be allowed to carry on in our country."

A different petition started by Shane Lee reads: "Erling Haaland is a serious problem.

"He shows up out of the blue and consistently ruins the weekends of the hardworking people of this great nation. This issue must be dealt with in order to protect the mental health of millions in our society.

"To put it shortly, if things don't change, it will only get worse. This guy is nine league goals away from equaling last season's golden boot winner. This is disrespectful to the establishment."