The former Ashantigold stopper believes he has regained the form that made him the Black Stars first choice goalkeeper

and it would be an honour to man the post again for Ghana.

Dauda told the Daily Guide: “I am glad I have regained my fine form, I will attribute it to hard work and dedication, of course, it boils down to teamwork, from the rear, through the midfield to attack, have been wonderful,"

“I am looking forward to returning to the Black Stars fold, I consider it as a national assignment anytime I’m called upon"

The 33-year-old capped 25 times for Ghana was in the team that represented the country at the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

"I have worked tirelessly to get to where I am now, and ready to serve my country again.”

credit: primenewsghana