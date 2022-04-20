‘He’s handsome’: Fans drool over Asamoah Gyan’s son as his photo goes viral

Earlier this week, a photo of the teenager surfaced on social media, sparking various reactions from netizens.

Gyan is currently Ghana’s all-time top scorer with 51 goals and also the Black Stars’ most-capped player with 109 appearances.

The 36-year-old holds other top records, including being Africa’s highest scorer at the FIFA World Cup with six goals.

The ex-Black Stars captain is currently promoting his autobiography, which will be launched on April 30, 2022.

The memoir, titled ‘Legyandary: the story of Asamoah Gyan’, captures the life, career and legacy of the veteran striker.

Meanwhile, the photo of Gyan’s first son got some Twitter users drooling all over the micro-blogging site.

Neatly dressed in an all-black outfit, the junior Gyan also spotted short dreadlocks with a beautiful smile to boot.