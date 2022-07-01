French Ligue 1 celebrates Ghana’s Republic Day

In a post on Twitter, the page of the French topflight shared photos of some Ghanaian players who have played in their league to mark the day.

The photos shared include Olympique Marseille legend Abedi Pele, his sons Andre and Jordan, Michael Essien, Alexandre Djiku and Kamaldeen Sulemana.

“Happy Republic Day, Ghana,” Ligue 1’s English Twitter page posted, accompanied by photos of Ghanaian players who have played in the French topflight.

Meanwhile, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has released a 30-man shortlist for the 2022 CAF player of the year award.

Interestingly, no Ghanaian player was nominated for the prestigious award, with Mohammed Salah and Sadio Mane leading the shortlist.

The absence of Ghanaian footballers on the nominees' list is perhaps due to the Black Stars’ poor showing at the 2021 AFCON in January.

Ghana failed to win a single game at the tournament in Cameroon and finished bottom of a group that contained Morocco, Gabon and Comoros.

Those nominated, however, include Manchester City and Algeria star Riyad Mahrez, Aston Villa and Burkina Faso winger Bertrand Traore and Liverpool and Guinea midfielder Naby Keita.

Senegal have the highest number of nominations, with five players from the AFCON champions ably represented.

Morocco follows with four nominations, while Mali, Burkina Faso and Cameroon have three nominations each.