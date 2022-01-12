‘Milo’s coaching was awful!’ – Gabby Otchere-Darko slams Black Stars coach

Ghana put up a lacklustre performance against the North African side, which resulted in a 1-0 defeat thanks to a late goal from Sofiane Boufal.

Pulse Ghana

Despite the lack of energy from his side, Rajevac waited till the 86th minute before making his first substitution.

The Serbian’s decision to delay his substitutions, a decision that ultimately backfired, has seen him come under the spotlight.

In a post on Twitter after Ghana’s defeat, Gabby Otchere-Darko described Rajevac’s game management as “awful”.

“Pretty awful coaching. Team not performing for most of 80 minutes, you wait until you are a goal down with 5 minutes of play left to bring on 3 substitutes in a panic,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, the Ghana coach believes he wasn’t wrong when he decided to make no changes for close to 86 minutes.

According to the Serbian, there was no need to make any substitutions since, in his view, the Black Stars were in control.

"Everything was really tight and I felt the team was functioning well, so there was no need to make unnecessary substitutions, up till the moment we conceded, we were in full control of the match,” Rajevac explained.