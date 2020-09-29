The Ethics Committee of the Ghana Football Association has ordered Coach J.E Sarpong and Coach Ntow Gyan to undertake community service for what the association considers unethical after the latter supported the former’s comment that about 60% of players in the Ghana Premier League and the Division One League smoke marijuana.

Former Black Stars defender Emmanuel Ampiah has backed J.E Sarpong and Ntow Gyan's marijuana comment that has landed them in trouble, saying the GFA should let them be because they are right.

“J.E Sarpong is right with his comment. The GFA shouldn’t any issue out of it,” he told UTV.

“I even remember that some of the Black Stars players were wee smokers during my playing days. The coaches and the players were aware but we left them alone.

“They sometimes talk about it when they don’t put up a good show".

Emmanuel Ampiah had an illustrious career Corners Stones, Asante Kotoko and spent the twilight of his career at King Faisal.