‘Forever in our hearts’ – GFA pays tribute to Junior Agogo on 5th anniversary of his passing

“Remembering a legend! Today marks 5 years since we lost Junior Agogo. Thank you for all the memories! Forever in our hearts. Forever Black Star,” the GFA wrote.

Agogo sadly passed away in 2019 – just a few days after he celebrated his 40th birthday – after years of battling a stroke.

The former Ghana striker’s death was mourned across the world, with the football community also extending its condolences to his family, friends and loved ones.

Junior Agogo's decade-and-a-half career

The striker also had short stints in the United States (US) and Egypt, lining up for Chicago Fire and Zamalek, respectively.

He was born in London, England, but switched nationality to play for Ghana and made his international bow in 2006.

During his football career, Agogo lined up for several English clubs, including Oldham, Sheffield Wednesday and Bristol Rovers.

However, it was at Nottingham Forest that he actually established himself the most after spending three years at the club.

Agogo was not included in Ghana’s squad for the 2006 FIFA World Cup but was one of the key players when the Black Stars finished third as hosts of the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).