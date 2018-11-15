GFA rubbishes Black Stars stranded in Kenya reports

news

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has rubbished reports circulating in the media that the Black Stars got stranded on Wednesday as they prepare for their clash against Ethiopia.

The senior national male football team of Ghana will take on their Ethiopian counterparts on Sunday in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

The Black Stars have pitched camp in Kenya, before they move to Ethiopia for the tie against the East Africa, but it was reported that the team got stranded in the Kenyan city Naivasha and the technical and the playing were left to fend for themselves.

However, the GFA has dismissed such claims, indication nothing of that sort happened.

A statement on Thursday read: ''The GFA Normalization Committee’s attention has been drawn to publications by some media outlets alleging that the Black Stars team is stranded in the Kenyan city of Naivasha. The publications further suggest that the players and the technical team have been left to fend for themselves.

''We wish to state unambiguously that the said publications are a falsification of the bare facts.

FACTS:

''First of all, the Black Stars team did not pitch camp in Naivasha and cannot be stranded in a city they have not visited. The technical team and the players that arrived Monday morning in Nairobi were bused from Jomo Kenyatta airport in Nairobi to a 5-star City Lodge Hotel.

''Itineraries drawn to get the players to report to camp were done with the approval of each of the players and their respective clubs as well as the technical handlers of the Black Stars. Thus the assertion that flight tickets could not get to the players in time is untenable.

''Meanwhile all Nineteen (19) players invited are currently in camp at the team’s base in Nairobi. The Black Stars will depart for Addis Ababa Friday to continue preparations for Sunday’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia.''