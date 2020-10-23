Per the agreement, Decathlon Ghana Limited will be the official GFA retail partner for the sale of all Black Stars Paraphernalia and other merchandizing products.

The deal, worth GHc1,000,000 was announced at a ceremony on Thursday, October 22, at the Decathlon shop at the Junction mall in Accra.

According to the partnership agreement, Decathlon Ghana will provide One Thousand (1000) Kipsta Balls valued at One Hundred and Fifty Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHc150,000.00) per year for four years.

The GFA will also receive other complementary Sports products valued GHc100,000.00 per year for the four year period totaling GHc400,000.00.Speaking at the launch of the partnership deal, President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku announced that the balls and sports products will be allocated to the Women’s Premier League (WPL)

“This partnership will ensure that the Women’s games are well equipped to enable them excel in their discipline. Therefore, over the 4-year contract period Decathlon Ghana will support the development of Women’s football in Ghana to the tune of GHc600,000.00”.

“The GFA will also have the honour of receiving other complementary Sports products valued at GHc100,000.00 per year, totaling GHc400,000.00 for the four(4) year period under this agreement all to be used by Clubs in the Women Premier League(WPL), President Simeon-Okraku disclosed.

Country Manager of Decathlon Ghana, Akwasi Taburi stated that its an honour to support the development of Ghana Football and reiterated the Sports Wear Company’s commitment to the agreement.

The launch was also attended by the French Ambassador to Ghana, H.E Anne Sophie AVÉ who expressed delight at the partnership between the GFA and the French sportswear giants.