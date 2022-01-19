‘Ghana didn’t learn from 2014 World Cup fiasco’ – Kevin-Prince Boateng

He observed that the current Black Stars lack team spirit and the atmosphere in the dressing room doesn’t inspire the players to give their all.

It will be recalled that Ghana’s campaign in Brazil was blighted by issues of delayed bonuses, with players even threatening a boycott before the country’s final group game against Portugal.

Pulse Ghana

There was also an episode where players clashed with management members and coaches, as the team crashed out at the group stages in Brazil.

Boateng, who was indefinitely suspended from the national team after the 2014 World Cup debacle, believes Ghana should’ve learned from France after Les Bleus’ own failures in 2010.

“In 2014 we had more talent than the 2010 team, but the team spirit was lacking and that’s why we couldn’t beat Portugal and Germany,” the 34-year-old said.

“When we came in 2014, many of us felt like superstars, we had become so big since 2010 and maybe that affected our outlook and we didn’t try and create a good atmosphere.

He added: “We didn’t learn from 2014, you see France [when they exited 2010 world cup in group stages] they took their experience and became a family.”

The Black Stars endured their worst run in the AFCON following a disappointing 3-2 defeat to Comoros on Tuesday.

The result saw Ghana finish at the bottom of Group C after failing to win any of their three group matches.