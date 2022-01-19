RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Ghana needs a competent coach who'll independently select the players – Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe

Authors:

Evans Annang

Politician and football administrator, Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe has called on the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to immediately dissolve the Black Stars.

Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe

He said the current team is not good enough and should be disbanded.

Speaking on Ghana’s disappointing loss to Comoros on Accra based Metro TV, the former GFA President said the country has to hire a new coach and start building the team from scratch.

“You can see that for the first time we have players who were not focusing on what they were doing because some of the goals that came in are very disturbing. If you have a good defense and you are really focused some of the balls will not get in the net at all.”

“I believe strongly the Black Stars itself should be dissolved completely and then we hire a very competent coach. Such competent coach should be given the opportunity to select the boys himself and also this must be done very quickly because I believe next year, we are going to have another AFCON,” he said.

Ghana was eliminated from the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) following a disappointing 3-2 defeat to Comoros.

Coach Rajevac Pulse Ghana

The defeat condemns the Black Stars to an exit in the group stages of the AFCON for the first time since 2006.

A double from Ahmed Mongi and another from El Fardou Ben Nabouhane ensured the Comorians sealed a famous victory, with strikes from Richmond Boakye Yiadom and Alexander Djiku only serving as consolation for Ghana.

Evans Annang

