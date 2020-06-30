The popular rapper aside from rapping has demonstrated that he could have been a great footballer if he had taken the sports seriously.

READ MORE: ‘Unbelievable’ midfielder Thomas Partey will excel in the EPL- Kieran Trippier

Kwaw Kese is seen making 75 juggles in 30 seconds without catching a breath.

Kwaw Kese’s ability to do great stuff with the ball would make some professional footballers envious of him.

Meanwhile, the 'Dondo' hitmaker had earlier made claims that when he sends beats to multiple award-winning hiplife life artiste Sarkodie for a collaboration, he doesn’t respond.

A situation which he described as very painful and his heart aches as a result of that.