The player, according to reports in Turkey, is currently trapped under a bubble with his club’s sporting director after 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit the country earlier today.
Ghanaians pray for Christian Atsu as he’s reportedly trapped under earthquake bubble in Turkey
Ghanaians have taken to social media to offer prayers for former Black Stars player Christian Atsu who is reportedly trapped under a bubble in Turkey.
In posts on Twitter, some Ghanaians are asking for God’s protection mercy on the former Newcastle player as search parties continue to look for victims from the disaster.
Christian Atsu came from the bench to score the winner for Hatayspor in the Turkish league last night.
The 31-year-old scored his first goal for the club as Hatayaspor defeated Kasimpasa.
"Important win for the team. Happy to be on the scoresheet," wrote the former Chelsea player on Twitter.
Below are some of the reactions on the unfortunate news about Christian Atsu
