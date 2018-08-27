Pulse.com.gh logo
Ghana's Adolf Otibo scores twice on debut for Guadalajara


Former Black Satellites forward, Adolf Otibo wasted no time at all in warming his way into the hearts of fans of Guadalajara in a superb way on Sunday when he struck twice on debut to power the Spanish fourth tier side to a come-from-behind 3-2 triumph on the opening weekend of the Tercera Division Group 18 2018//19 season.

Young Otibo who once earned a call-up to the Ghana national U-20 camp about two years ago whilst playing for little known Okor Nowomi FC based in Sege, capital of the Ada West District in the Greater Accra Region, is on loan at Guadalajara from La Liga side, Leganes who he joined last year straight from Ada.

He only failed to play competitively for the Satellites back then because he just did not have a passport but the youngster has put the disappointment behind him and is keen to grab the opportunity offered him at Leganes, with which's senior side he consistently trained all of last season but has been sent on loan to the 4th tier side to gain the needed experience.

And Otibo has been quick off the mark, taking a mere 15 minutes to score his first goal for his new club after Guadalajara fell behind to a 5th minute strike by opponents, Azuqueca at the Estadio Pedro Escartin on Sunday afternoon.

The Ghanaian did not stop there, again appearing at the right place at the right time 14 minutes later to net a second equaliser for Guadalajara after the away side retook the lead just a minute after the first equaliser. It finished 2-2 at halftime but Chillo struck on 74 minutes to hand victory and all three points to Guadalajara on match day one of the 20-team league.

It's the perfect start for Otibo who has not found it hard settling in at Guadalajara especially after meeting former Black Stars goalkeeper, Razak Braimah who previously played for the club and is back training with them after mutually terminating his contract at South African champions, Mamelodi Sundowns.

"It was amazing, I'm enjoying it here already and the fans have been very friendly, they were even singing my name in the stadium yesterday," Otibo told Adacommunityonline from his Guadalajara base on Monday.

"I'm here to learn, gain experience and go back to fight for my place in Leganes next season. I will work hard and take advantage of every opportunity offered me here to get better and go back to play in La Liga next season," he added

