Photos: Ghana’s Afena-Gyan flaunts Europa Conference League trophy

Jose Mourinho’s side defeated Feyenoord 1-0 in the final to lift the maiden edition of the competition at the Arena Kombetare in Tirana, Albania.

Pulse Ghana

A 32nd-minute goal from Nicolo Zaniolo was enough to down the Dutch side and secure Roma’s first European title.

Afena-Gyan was an unused substitute, but his side’s triumph saw him achieve a number of firsts in his career.

Pulse Ghana

The teenage forward is also now the youngest Ghanaian player to lift a European title, having done so at the age of 19.

In a post on Twitter, Afena-Gyan flaunted the Europa Conference League trophy in the company of manager Mourinho.

Meanwhile, Roma defender Gianluca Mancini has come under the spotlight after he was captured on camera hitting Afena-Gyan during the celebrations.

Pulse Ghana

While celebrating the club’s first European success, Afena-Gyan appeared to have moved to the Italian to request to take a photo with the trophy.

However, the footage on television showed Mancini shrugging off the young striker before swinging his hand at him.

The incident infuriated several football fans, most of whom took to social media to criticise Mancini over his actions.

Afena-Gyan, however, later downplayed the incident, insisting he is on such terms with the Italian and that it wasn’t anything serious.