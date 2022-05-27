RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Photos: Ghana’s Afena-Gyan flaunts Europa Conference League trophy

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghanaian teenager Felix Afena-Gyan has been posing for pictures with the Europa Conference League following AS Roma’s triumph on Wednesday.

Photos: Ghana’s Afena-Gyan flaunts Europa Conference League trophy
Photos: Ghana’s Afena-Gyan flaunts Europa Conference League trophy

The 19-year-old became the first Ghanaian footballer to lift the Europa Conference League after Roma won the maiden edition of the competition.

Recommended articles

Jose Mourinho’s side defeated Feyenoord 1-0 in the final to lift the maiden edition of the competition at the Arena Kombetare in Tirana, Albania.

Felix Afena-Gyan with the Europa Conference League
Felix Afena-Gyan with the Europa Conference League Pulse Ghana

A 32nd-minute goal from Nicolo Zaniolo was enough to down the Dutch side and secure Roma’s first European title.

Afena-Gyan was an unused substitute, but his side’s triumph saw him achieve a number of firsts in his career.

Felix Afena-Gyan with the Europa Conference League
Felix Afena-Gyan with the Europa Conference League Pulse Ghana

The teenage forward is also now the youngest Ghanaian player to lift a European title, having done so at the age of 19.

In a post on Twitter, Afena-Gyan flaunted the Europa Conference League trophy in the company of manager Mourinho.

Meanwhile, Roma defender Gianluca Mancini has come under the spotlight after he was captured on camera hitting Afena-Gyan during the celebrations.

Felix Afena-Gyan with the Europa Conference League
Felix Afena-Gyan with the Europa Conference League Pulse Ghana

While celebrating the club’s first European success, Afena-Gyan appeared to have moved to the Italian to request to take a photo with the trophy.

However, the footage on television showed Mancini shrugging off the young striker before swinging his hand at him.

The incident infuriated several football fans, most of whom took to social media to criticise Mancini over his actions.

Afena-Gyan, however, later downplayed the incident, insisting he is on such terms with the Italian and that it wasn’t anything serious.

“It wasn’t serious. We joke and fight at the same. That’s how he is. It’s normal… nothing serious,” he said.

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

More from category

  • Photos: Ghana’s Afena-Gyan flaunts Europa Conference League trophy

    Photos: Ghana’s Afena-Gyan flaunts Europa Conference League trophy

  • ‘He hasn’t kicked a ball in months’ – Wakaso’s inclusion in Ghana squad divides opinion

    ‘He hasn’t kicked a ball in months’ – Wakaso’s inclusion in Ghana squad divides opinion

  • ‘It wasn’t serious’ – Afena-Gyan breaks silence on Mancini punching him

    ‘It wasn’t serious’ – Afena-Gyan breaks silence on Mancini punching him

Trending

Georginio Wijnaldum: Why I dropped my Ghanaian surname ‘Boateng’

Georginio Wijnaldum: Why I dropped my Ghanaian surname ‘Boateng’

Watch: Fans blast Roma’s Mancini for punching Afena-Gyan during title celebrations

Watch: Fans blast Roma’s Mancini for punching Afena-Gyan during title celebrations

Alphonso Davies breaks up with footballer girlfriend Jordyn Huitema

Alphonso Davies breaks up with footballer girlfriend Jordyn Huitema
PREMIER LEAGUE

3 ways Arsenal could steal Champions League qualification

North London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham both need wins in their final games to maintain any hope of qualifying for the Champions League