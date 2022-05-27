The 19-year-old became the first Ghanaian footballer to lift the Europa Conference League after Roma won the maiden edition of the competition.
Photos: Ghana’s Afena-Gyan flaunts Europa Conference League trophy
Ghanaian teenager Felix Afena-Gyan has been posing for pictures with the Europa Conference League following AS Roma’s triumph on Wednesday.
Jose Mourinho’s side defeated Feyenoord 1-0 in the final to lift the maiden edition of the competition at the Arena Kombetare in Tirana, Albania.
A 32nd-minute goal from Nicolo Zaniolo was enough to down the Dutch side and secure Roma’s first European title.
Afena-Gyan was an unused substitute, but his side’s triumph saw him achieve a number of firsts in his career.
The teenage forward is also now the youngest Ghanaian player to lift a European title, having done so at the age of 19.
In a post on Twitter, Afena-Gyan flaunted the Europa Conference League trophy in the company of manager Mourinho.
Meanwhile, Roma defender Gianluca Mancini has come under the spotlight after he was captured on camera hitting Afena-Gyan during the celebrations.
While celebrating the club’s first European success, Afena-Gyan appeared to have moved to the Italian to request to take a photo with the trophy.
However, the footage on television showed Mancini shrugging off the young striker before swinging his hand at him.
The incident infuriated several football fans, most of whom took to social media to criticise Mancini over his actions.
Afena-Gyan, however, later downplayed the incident, insisting he is on such terms with the Italian and that it wasn’t anything serious.
“It wasn’t serious. We joke and fight at the same. That’s how he is. It’s normal… nothing serious,” he said.
