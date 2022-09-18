Franck Etouga: Kotoko striker joins Al Masry in $400,000 deal

The 21-year-old was one of Kotoko’s key players as they romped to the Ghana Premier League title in the 2021/22 season.

Mbella was the Porcupine Warriors’ top scorer, having impressively scored 21 goals in 30 league matches last season.

He was only piped to the league’s golden boot by Ashanti Gold forward Yaw Annor, who netted 22 times for the Miners last season.

In a statement on Sunday, Al Masry announced the capture of Mbella from Kotoko, making him their eighth signing of the transfer window.

“The Eighth deal of the Green Eagles. Welcome to our Cameroon international striker Frank Etouga, coming from the Ashanti Kotoko club in the Ghanaian city of Kumasi, the stronghold of the Ashanti tribes,” a statement from the Egyptian club said.

Meanwhile, Kotoko head coach Seydou Zerbo believes the club will be able to cope without their lethal forward.

The Porcupine Warriors are set to face Burkinabe side RC Kadiogo in the second leg of the CAF Champions League preliminary round on Sunday.

Zerbo’s side recorded a slim 1-0 win over Kadiogo in the first leg and will be hoping to finish the job at the Baba Yara Stadium.

“Asante Kotoko is a big club and if Mbella isn’t around, that doesn’t mean the club won’t be there,” the Kotoko coach said ahead of the game against Kadiogo.