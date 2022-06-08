Mbella has to be top scorer three times to match my record – Ishmael Addo

Addo is widely regarded as one of the greatest strikers in the modern history of the Ghanaian topflight, having led Hearts to several trophies.

The 45-year-old won five league titles and two FA Cups with the Phobians and was a key member of the side that won a historic treble in 2000.

Individually, Addo emerged top scorer in the Ghana Premier League three consecutive times in 1999, 2000, and 2001.

He also currently holds the record for the most goals scored in a single season in the GPL era, having netted 22 times in the 2001 season.

Parallels have been drawn between Addo and Mbella, whose goals have powered Kotoko to their 25th league title.

The Cameroonian import has scored 21 goals thus far and with two matches left, he has an opportunity to break Addo’s record of most goals in a single league season.

Reacting to the comparisons, though, Addo congratulated Mbella on his achievements this season, but said the 20-year-old would have to show more consistency to match his record.

“I don’t really follow the Ghana League but I heard about him [Mbella],” the Hearts legend told Angel TV in an interview, as quoted by journalism Saddick Adams.

“I congratulate him for the achievement but you can’t say he has broken my record. I won the goal king on three consecutive occasions so not until he is able to do that.”