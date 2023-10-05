Kwasi Appiah: Ex-Black Stars coach elected onto GFA Executive Council

The 63-year-old is, therefore, set to combine his role as GFA Executive Council member with being the head coach of the Sudan national team and also serving as technical director for Kotoko.

He joins Randy Abbey, Fred Acheampong and Nana Oduro Sarfo as the Executive Council members representing Ghana Premier League clubs.

There is, however, set to be a run-off between Elloeny Amande and Kingsley Osei Bonsu for the last ExCo slot after both were tied in the initial vote.

Meanwhile, Kurt Okraku has secured a second term in office as president of the Ghana FA following a successful re-election after running unopposed.

The 52-year-old polled 117 votes out of the possible 120 at the GFA Elective Congress in Tamale on Thursday, October 5, 2023.

The votes polled by Okraku represent a whopping 98.3% of the total votes cast by the members of the Football Association.

Okraku contested for the GFA presidency unopposed following the disqualification of his only rival George Afriyie.

Afriyie, a former vice president of the Ghana FA, was aiming to unseat the incumbent GFA president after losing out to him four years ago.

However, earlier in September, Afriyie was disqualified after the Elections Committee said he failed to provide the required number of GFA members to endorse his candidature, with his appeal also being thrown out by the Appeals Committee of the GFA.

Afriyie went on to file an application for injunction seeking to halt the presidential election, while also contesting his disqualification at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Also, Ghanaian club King Faisal, through its bankroller Alhaji Karim Grunsah filed a separate injunction to stop the elections.

