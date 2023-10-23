Irate Kotoko fans vandalise stadium seats in 2-2 draw with Nations FC

Tensions were high ahead of Sunday’s Ghana Premier League game between Nations FC and the Porcupine Warriors.

This stemed from a fledgling rivalry between the two clubs, although Nations FC are in their debut season in the topflight.

A very tight game for large spells, the hosts rose into the lead after the half-time break following an own goal by Kotoko’s Andrews Manu.

However, Prosper Narteh Ogum’s side rallied to grab the equaliser in the 87th minute, thanks to Kalo Ouattara’s smart finish.

Kotoko went 2-1 up in the 90th minute following Michael Dwamena’s goal and were headed for a famous victory before they conceded a penalty minutes later.

The controversy surrounding the penalty frustrated some Kotoko fans in the stands, who took matters into their own hands by vandalising the seats in the stadium.

In videos that have been shared on social media, some of the removed seats could be seen being hurled onto the pitch by the irate supporters.

The game, therefore, had to be paused some a moment and, when play finally resumed, Amidou Diarra converted from the spot to ensure both teams shared the spoils.

Meanwhile, Bofoakwa Tano also claimed to have been attacked during their league clash against Karela United in Tamale on Sunday.