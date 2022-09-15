Yaw Annor: 2021/22 GPL top scorer switches nationality to Togo

A statement from the Togolese Football Federation confirmed that the striker has been invited for the Hawks’ international friendlies against the Ivory Coast and Equatorial Guinea.

Annor was on the books of Ashanti Gold last season but left the Miners to join Egyptian side Ismaily following their demotion to Division Two over match manipulation.

He emerged as the top scorer in the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League season after scoring twice during Ashanti Gold’s 2-2 draw against Bibiani Gold Stars on the final day of the campaign.

The striker’s double took his tally to 22 goals and saw him overtake Asante Kotoko star Mbella, who scored 21 goals during the campaign.

He also equalled Ishmael Addo’s record as the highest scorer in a single season in the Ghana Premier League era.

Meanwhile, Ghana Premier League legend Ishmael Addo believes Annor didn’t get the same publicity as Franck Mbella despite winning last season’s golden boot.

The former Hearts of Oak striker said more noise was made when Mbella was leading the top scorer’s chart than when Yaw Annor, who is a Ghanaian, eventually won the prize.

“Oh, somebody else, not him [Mbella]? [Do] you see what I’m saying? Because the foreigner never did it and a Ghanaian did it, everybody was quiet about it. They were making so much noise because he was a foreigner,” Addo told Joy Sports.