Yaw Annor beats Franck Mbella to Golden Boot; equals Ishmael Addo’s record

Annor’s double took his season’s tally to 22 goals and also saw him overtake Asante Kotoko star Franck Etouga Mbella, who scored 21 goals during the campaign.

Also, Annor has now equalled Ishmael Addo’s record as the highest scorer in a single season in the Ghana Premier League era.

The Hearts of Oak legend is a three-time top-scorer and netted 22 goals for the Phobians in the 2002 league season.

Whilst that record has stood for two decades, Annor’s 22 goals in the just-ended season has now equalled Addo’s record of most goals.

Meanwhile, Annor is unlikely to stay at Ashanti Gold next season, with the club set to be demoted to the Division Two League.

Despite finishing seventh in the 2021/22 season, the Miners will play in the third tier after being found guilty of match manipulation.

This follows a ruling by the Disciplinary Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) on the club’s high-scoring matchday 34 game against Inter Allies last season.