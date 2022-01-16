He said the government of Ghana has provided all the incentives needed for them to lift the trophy at the tournament.
Govt has provided everything for you; it’s your turn to perform – Sports Minister charges Black Stars
The Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif has called on the Black Stars to pull their weight at the ongoing African Cup of Nations in Cameroon.
Speaking to the team ahead of their final group game against Comoros on Tuesday, Mr. Ussif said they Black Stars have to deliver their part of the bargain.
“On our part as government, you can attest to it that we have done our part because every single thing that we have to put in place I have ensured his Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has made it available so there is nothing for you to be worried about as far as financial and logistical issues are concerned. All we need is for you to deliver”, he told the players.
Ghana lost its opening game against Morocco and drew against Gabon last Friday. The team sits third in Group C with just a point after 2 games.
A win for the team could see coach Milovan Rajevac’s side reach the next stage of the competition as one of the third best placed teams.
