Revealed: New Chelsea manager Graham Potter was once Black Queens technical director

The 47-year-old has signed a five-year contract with Chelsea and will hope to immediately turn the club’s season around.

Joy Sports reports that Potter was the technical director of Ghana's women’s national team during the 2007 Women’s World Cup.

The former Brighton and Hove Albion manager was in charge of the Black Queens’ technical and tactical training programme and match preparation.

Potter was Hull University’s football development manager when he worked with Ghana, although his impact wasn’t felt much as the Black Queens finished bottom of a group that contained Australia, Canada, and Norway.

However, he has since moved on to bigger things, having managed Ostersund, Swansea City, Brighton, and now at Chelsea.

“I am incredibly proud and excited to represent Chelsea FC, this fantastic football club,” Potter said after his appointment as Blues boss.

“I am very excited to partner with Chelsea’s new ownership group and look forward to meeting and working with the exciting group of players and to develop a team and culture that our amazing fans can be proud of.

“I would also like to place my sincere thanks to Brighton & Hove Albion for allowing me this opportunity and in particular Tony Bloom and all the players, staff and supporters for their continued support during my time at the club.”