Gyan, Muntari and other ex-Black Stars players commiserate with Atsu’s family

Emmanuel Ayamga

Asamoah Gyan and Sulley Muntari were among a group of footballers who visited the family of the late Christian Atsu to commiserate with them.

Also present were ex-Black Stars players Baffour Gyan, Emmanuel Agyamang-Badu and Haminu Dramani.

Atsu was confirmed dead last Saturday after his lifeless body was pulled out of the rubble in the wake of the earthquake in Turkey.

This followed days of intense search following the devastating earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria two weeks ago.

Tributes have poured in from far and near, with many expressing their condolences to the footballer’s family and loved ones.

On Monday, Abedi Ayew Pele and his family visited the bereaved family and even donated some items to them.

More ex-players also went to their deceased colleague’s family home on Tuesday to commiserate with them.

In photos that have gone viral on social media, Muntari, Gyan, Baffour and Agyemang-Badu were pictured at the family house and signing the book of condolence.

Meanwhile, a minute of applause was observed at all Premier League venues over the weekend, with his former clubs Newcastle United, Chelsea, Everton and Bournemouth leading the charge.

Atsu’s mortal remains arrived in Ghana on Sunday evening, with a short ceremony held at the VIP lounge of the Kotoka International Airport to welcome the body.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga
