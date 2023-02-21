Also present were ex-Black Stars players Baffour Gyan, Emmanuel Agyamang-Badu and Haminu Dramani.
Gyan, Muntari and other ex-Black Stars players commiserate with Atsu’s family
Asamoah Gyan and Sulley Muntari were among a group of footballers who visited the family of the late Christian Atsu to commiserate with them.
Recommended articles
Atsu was confirmed dead last Saturday after his lifeless body was pulled out of the rubble in the wake of the earthquake in Turkey.
This followed days of intense search following the devastating earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria two weeks ago.
Tributes have poured in from far and near, with many expressing their condolences to the footballer’s family and loved ones.
On Monday, Abedi Ayew Pele and his family visited the bereaved family and even donated some items to them.
More ex-players also went to their deceased colleague’s family home on Tuesday to commiserate with them.
In photos that have gone viral on social media, Muntari, Gyan, Baffour and Agyemang-Badu were pictured at the family house and signing the book of condolence.
Meanwhile, a minute of applause was observed at all Premier League venues over the weekend, with his former clubs Newcastle United, Chelsea, Everton and Bournemouth leading the charge.
Atsu’s mortal remains arrived in Ghana on Sunday evening, with a short ceremony held at the VIP lounge of the Kotoka International Airport to welcome the body.
More from category
-
Gyan, Muntari and other ex-Black Stars players commiserate with Atsu’s family
-
Mohammed Kudus better than Manchester United’s Antony – Van Basten
-
Cristiano Ronaldo was living in £250,000-a-month hotel after Saudi Arabia move