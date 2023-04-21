Watch: Gyan, Paintsil and Muntari drive around together in lovely video

Gyan led the jovial atmosphere by taunting Muntari as an Alhaji, while the rest laughed after finding his gest funny.

In response to the fun being poked at him by his former teammates, Muntari referred to them as “useless people” to get his own pound of flesh.

All five players were part of the Ghana team that qualified for the country’s first-ever FIFA World Cup in 2006.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, a number of football stars have lost their legacy blue checkmarks on Twitter as the platform’s new verification policy kicks off.

Gyan, Essien and Cristiano Ronaldo are among the football stars whose verification marks have been recalled.

On Wednesday, April 19, 2023, Twitter announced that it was going to remove all legacy checkmarks and urged its users to sign up for Twitter Blue for a fee.

Users on the social media platform will henceforth pay $8 per month for the badge, while companies could pay as high as $1,000 to get all their employees verified.

“Tomorrow, 4/20, we are removing legacy verified checkmarks. To remain verified on Twitter, individuals can sign up for Twitter Blue,” a statement from Twitter said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new verification policy took effect on Thursday, April 20, 2023, with many football stars and celebrities losing their checkmarks.