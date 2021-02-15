According to the reports he tendered in his resignation following a crunchy meeting with the board of the club.

The Serbian trainer was appointed coach of Accra Hearts of Oak On December 1, 2021, after the side demoted coach Edward Odoom.

He sent a good signal to the Phobian fraternity when his charges thrashed Dreams FC 3-0 on matchday 4 in his first game in charges.

He changed the fortunes of Hearts of Oak and they had a run of good results.

However, the Phobians were thrashed 2-0 against Olympics on matchday 11 and went three games without a win (W2, D1).

In all Papic guided the Rainbow club in 10 matches in the Ghanaian premiership where he won four, drew three and lost three.

His assistant, Joseph Asare Bediako also resigned from his post last week citing personal reasons.

Hearts of Oak will now look for a new coach to steer the affairs of the club.