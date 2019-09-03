FIFA Ultimate Team has risen to become one of the most popular game modes across the globe.

The mode makes players build teams from all players in the various leagues available. There are a few rules about ‘Chemistry’ with players who play in the same club, same league or have the same nationality having better chemistry in the team.

FUT can both be played online and offline as players win coins to buy better players and packs to build their team.

Aside from the players in the leagues, FIFA Ultimate Team also has Icons who are retired players of the game.

With a lot of players having graced the beautiful game of football over the years, the Icon list is an exclusive list of a selected few as EA Sports keeps adding each year.

Among the list of Icons who have made it to the game so far include Pele, Deigo Maradona, Ronaldinho, Ronaldo, Lev Yashin, Peter Schmeichel, Johann Cruyff, Roberto Baggio, George Best, Eusebio, Socrates and many more.

EA Sports announced the ‘Class of 20’ for the FIFA 20 naming world-renowned players like Zidane, Pirlo, Carlos Alberto, Pep Guardiola and Michael Essien.

Here’s a list of all the African players who are part of the FIFA Ultimate Team Icon list.

Jay-Jay Okocha

Considered one of the best African players to ever step onto a football pitch, Jay-Jay Okocha was a powerful and skilled attacking midfielder. With the enviable technique, speed, dribbling and power, Okocha excited fans around the world for almost three decades.

Didier Drogba

Didier Drogba made his breakthrough in 2003/04 with Marseille, where he added the goal-scoring ability to his phenomenal physique to net 32 times in 55 matches and win the Ligue 1 Player of the Year award. The Ivorian moved to Chelsea in 2004, where his goals helped the club to four Premier League titles, four FA Cups, and three League Cups, cementing his status as a Blues icon with the deciding penalty to win Chelsea’s first-ever UEFA Champions League title.

Michael Essien

A dynamic midfielder whose playing style earned him the nickname of ‘The Bison’, Michael Essien began his career in Ligue 1 before becoming Chelsea’s record transfer in 2005. Over nine seasons at Stamford Bridge, the Ghanaian scored a number of vital goals to help his team to two Premier League titles, six domestic cups, and the UEFA Champions League, before enjoying spells at European giants Real Madrid and AC Milan.