Here are Black Stars tournaments under captain Andre Ayew and how they fared

This article delves into Ghana's performances in these tournaments, examining the impact and legacy of Ayew's leadership.

Egypt 2019 AFCON: Early Exit in the Round of 16

Ayew's first major tournament as captain was the 2019 AFCON in Egypt. The tournament was marked by high expectations, but Ghana's campaign ended abruptly in the Round of 16.

Ghana found itself in Group F, alongside Cameroon, Benin, and Guinea-Bissau. The Black Stars began their campaign with a 2-2 draw against Benin, a match that saw a mix of brilliance and struggle.

This was followed by another draw against Cameroon, the defending champions, in a goalless but intense match. Ghana's final group match against Guinea-Bissau saw them secure a 2-0 victory, demonstrating their potential and securing their place in the knockout stage.

The Round of 16 presented a crucial test for Ghana as they faced Tunisia. The match was a nail-biting encounter, with both teams displaying determination and skill.

Ghana managed to equalize late in the game, sending the match into extra time and eventually penalties.

However, the penalty shootout ended in heartbreak for the Black Stars, as they were defeated 5-4. This marked Ghana's earliest exit from the tournament since 2006.

Cameroun 2021 AFCON: Group Stage Elimination

The 2021 AFCON in Cameroun presented an opportunity for redemption. However, the tournament proved even more challenging, with Ghana failing to advance past the group stage.

This was a significant setback for the Black Stars, as they struggled to find consistency and form. Ghana was drawn into Group C alongside Morocco, Gabon, and Comoros. The Black Stars started their campaign with a narrow 1-0 defeat against Morocco, a match that exposed some tactical deficiencies in the team.

The following game, a dramatic 1-1 draw with Gabon, further highlighted the team's struggle to maintain consistency and close out matches.

The final group match against Comoros was pivotal for Ghana's chances of advancing in the tournament. In a shocking turn of events, Ghana suffered a 2-1 defeat to Comoros, a team participating in their first-ever AFCON.

This loss marked a low point for the Black Stars, as it meant an early exit from the tournament, failing to advance past the group stage for the first time since 2006.

Qatar 2022 World Cup: Group Stage Exit

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar was a global stage where the Black Stars aimed to showcase their talent and competitive spirit.

However, the tournament ended in a group stage exit for Ghana. The team displayed moments of brilliance but struggled with consistency, leading to an early departure from the tournament.

Ghana found themselves in a challenging group alongside Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay. The team kicked off their campaign with a narrow 3-2 defeat to Portugal in a match that showcased their fighting spirit and resilience.

This was followed by an exhilarating 3-2 victory over South Korea, where Ghana displayed excellent attacking football.

However, the final group match against Uruguay ended in a 2-0 defeat. This match was particularly significant, serving as a rematch of the 2010 quarterfinals and reigniting old rivalries.

Cote D'Ivoire 2023 AFCON: Another Group Stage Elimination

Continuing the trend, the 2023 AFCON in Cote D'Ivoire was yet another tournament where Ghana, under Ayew's leadership, could not advance beyond the group stage. Despite Ayew's experience and leadership, the team grappled with tactical challenges and failed to capitalize on key moments.

This repeated group stage elimination highlighted deeper issues within the team structure and strategy.

Conclusion

Andre Ayew's tenure as captain of the Black Stars has been marked by a series of challenging tournaments. While his leadership and commitment have never been in doubt, the team's performances have raised questions about tactical approaches, player selection, and overall team cohesion.