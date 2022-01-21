RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

‘Hire Sellas Tetteh, bring back KP Boateng and Kwadwo Asamoah’ – Kojo Bonsu

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

A former National Sports Authority (NSA) Chairman, Kojo Bonsu, has urged the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to appoint Sellas Tetteh as coach of the Black Stars.

Mr. Bonsu also believes the likes of Kevin-Prince Boateng and Kwadwo Asamoah must be recalled to the national team.

This follows Ghana’s disastrous campaign in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), which culminated in a group-stage exit.

The Black Stars suffered AFCON elimination at the group stages
The Black Stars suffered AFCON elimination at the group stages Pulse Ghana

The Black Stars endured a poor run in the tournament in Cameroon following a disappointing 3-2 defeat to Comoros on Tuesday.

The result saw Ghana finish at the bottom of Group C after failing to win any of their three group matches.

Also, this is the first time since 2006 that the Black Stars have been eliminated from the AFCON in the group stages.

“Let’s get in a coach like Sellas Tetteh for him to come and pick the players,” Mr. Bonsu told Kumasi-based Luv FM.

“We have players like Kevin-Prince Boateng there, Kwadwo Asamoah, Jonathan Mensah, a lot of players out there. Let’s bring all of them, play a lot of friendlies before March or April when the qualifiers [World Cup] take place.”

Kojo Bonsu
Kojo Bonsu ece-auto-gen

The former NSA boss’ suggestions, though, are unlikely to be heeded, as Asamoah is currently without a club after parting ways with Cagliari last season.

Meanwhile, Boateng has been banned from the national team since 2014 following a recommendation by the Dzamefe Commission.

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

