‘Hire Sellas Tetteh, bring back KP Boateng and Kwadwo Asamoah’ – Kojo Bonsu

This follows Ghana’s disastrous campaign in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), which culminated in a group-stage exit.

Pulse Ghana

The Black Stars endured a poor run in the tournament in Cameroon following a disappointing 3-2 defeat to Comoros on Tuesday.

The result saw Ghana finish at the bottom of Group C after failing to win any of their three group matches.

Also, this is the first time since 2006 that the Black Stars have been eliminated from the AFCON in the group stages.

“Let’s get in a coach like Sellas Tetteh for him to come and pick the players,” Mr. Bonsu told Kumasi-based Luv FM.

“We have players like Kevin-Prince Boateng there, Kwadwo Asamoah, Jonathan Mensah, a lot of players out there. Let’s bring all of them, play a lot of friendlies before March or April when the qualifiers [World Cup] take place.”

ece-auto-gen

The former NSA boss’ suggestions, though, are unlikely to be heeded, as Asamoah is currently without a club after parting ways with Cagliari last season.