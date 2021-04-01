'How embarrassing': Germany suffer first World Cup qualifying loss in 20 years

Germany were made to pay for missing several early chances, including a skied shot by Bayern Munich winger Serge Gnabry with the goal at his mercy.

In added time at the end of the first half, North Macedonia's 37-year-old striker Pandev fired home his 38th international goal.

Germany were suddenly faced with failing to win a World Cup qualifier for the first time since being held to a 4-4 draw at home by Sweden in 2012.

With an hour gone Gundogan, Germany's captain for the night with Manuel Neuer rested, stepped up to convert the resulting penalty after Leroy Sane went down in the area.

After Werner's howler, North Macedonia took their chance when Dinamo Zagreb's Arijan Ademi beat Werner's Chelsea team-mate Antonio Ruediger and squared for Elmas to fire past Germany goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Before kick-off, the Germans revealed a banner with the words "Wir sind 30" (We are 30), in black-red-gold lettering, referring to the United Nations' 30-point declaration of Human Rights.

It was the third straight match where the Germans have made a protest aimed at 2022 World Cup hosts Qatar.

Several other nations including Denmark, Belgium, the Netherlands and Norway have also protested for human rights before their qualifiers over the last week.

Qatar has faced criticism for its treatment of migrant workers, many of whom are involved in preparations for next year's tournament, while Qatari authorities insist they have done more than any country in the region to improve worker welfare.