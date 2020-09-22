21st September every year is marked as Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day in Ghana because it is the date of birth of Ghana’s first president and Ghanaians celebrated it as such on Monday 21st September 2020.

READ MORE: Kwame Nkrumah, the greatest promoter of African football

Osagyefo as he is affectionately called has contributed to the development of football in Ghana than any president and his legacy transcends the rest of the African continent.

So, the football community in Ghana celebrated his enviable feat in the growth of the beautiful game such as Ghana’s back to back AFCON triumph, donating the first trophy for the CAF Champions League, instituting of Kwame Nkrumah Gold Cup, fighting for African slot at the World Cup, among others.

Borussia Dortmund joined the football world to celebrate Dr. Kwame Nkrumah on Monday 21st September 2020.

They took to their Twitter handle by tweeting"Happy #KwameNkrumahMemorialDay to all our friends and family in Ghana!

This how social media users reacted to Borussia Dortmund’s tweet.